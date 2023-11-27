Joe Budden Rips Lupe Fiasco For Remixing Andre 3000 Flute Album

Joe Budden is someone who has hated on a plethora of artists over the years. Overall, he is someone who does not mince words. Even if what he says offends people, he does not care. Ultimately, his attitude towards music criticism has given him a large platform. Although he has gotten into feuds because of this, he has continued to give fans his best, every single week. Recently, his target was none other than Lupe Fiasco. The reason? His remix of the Andre 3000 album, New Blue Sun.

New Blue Sun is an instrumental album in which Andre 3000 plays the flute. Overall, it was a great project that a lot of fans enjoyed. However, Budden took issue with Lupe trying to add vocals to it. In Budden's eyes, it was a move that just didn't feel right. Of course, he said that in much worse terms. It turned out to be a humourous segment, however, we are sure Lupe begs to differ on that one.

Read More: Joe Budden Speaks On The Current State Of Hip-Hop

Joe Budden Is A Hater

“Hey Lupe, man, stop. Stop it. He rapping over them damn flutes. I cut that shit right off," Joe Budden said. “Oh Jesus, Mary and Joseph. Yo dawg, it’s women listening… with vaginas. Please. Why would he do that to that to them? I can’t say nothing ’cause he gonna diss me […] That was some bullshit. That was some clout chasing.” There are a lot of artists out there who were looking at remixing the new Andre album. At the end of the day, it makes sense. He is a massive artist and with some fresh instrumentals, there was a very obvious opportunity here.

That being said, let us know what you thought of the Lupe remixes, in the comments section below. Is Joe Budden right about them backing wack? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

Read More: Joe Budden Unamused By Drake's Latest Announcement