Spider-Man Actress Laura Harrier Calls Out Spiderverse's Actor Shameik Moore Over "Weirdo" Post, Moore Apologizes

The Spiderverse has erupted in chaos over a social media post.

Shameik Moore, the voice of Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, has sparked controversy after posting a video featuring actress Laura Harrier. The clip, shared on social media, prompted Harrier to respond publicly, calling out Moore's actions and questioning his intentions. Harrier, known for her role as Liz Allan in Spider-Man: Homecoming, responded via TikTok, revealing her frustration and clarifying her relationship status. “I keep seeing these videos," said Harrier. "It’s really annoying because I’m literally engaged." She added, “I get it—Hollywood loves PR stunts, people love attention—but this is crossing a line.”

A year-old video clip shows Moore and Harrier posing together. Shameik captioned the post with "coming soon." The timing of the posts, combined with the suggestive caption, fueled speculation and backlash on social media. Harrier elaborated on her discomfort, stating she reached out to Moore directly. “We’re not close. I texted him, ‘Hey, can you take this down? I’m getting married, and I don’t appreciate the insinuation that there’s something going on.’ You’re a fking weirdo,” she vented.

Shameik Moore apologizes to Laura Harrier and then deletes his social media account



Harrier's response reached Shameik immediately. He addressed the controversy, calling it a “misunderstanding." He responded: “This is about art for me. I apologize for the misunderstanding, truly.” The latest incident adds to previous controversial situations involving the actor. Fans have expressed worry about the actor's future with the Marvel franchise.