There have been a ton of amazing Air Jordan 1 variations over the years. Overall, this is considered to be one of the greatest sneakers to ever be created. Having said that, it only makes sense that Jordan Brand would constantly be looking to improve upon the sneaker.

If you remember, in 2016, Jumpman came through with a special Air Jordan 1 “Satin Bred.” They took the iconic Bred color scheme and added Satin materials to it. Although some might find this basic, the shoe proved to be a hit. Additionally, it didn’t hurt that only 501 pairs were made.

The Air Jordan logo at the Air Jordan XX Launch Party at Rise Nightclub on February 18, 2005 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Air Jodan 1 “Satin Bred” Returns

According to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, the “Satin Bred” colorway is officially going to make a return. We have gotten satin “Royals” and Satin “Shattered Backboards.” Now, however, it seems to be time for a full scale return of the “Satin Bred.”

Firstly, this shoe contains red satin on the toe box, Nike swoosh, and back heel panel. Secondly, the side panels and cuff are all black. This black also extends to the laces and tongue. Moreover, we get white on the midsole, as well as red on the outsole.

When you bring all of these elements together, you are given a shoe that definitely impresses people. Anything satin is going to jump out at you, and this is especially true with this latest offering. Hopefully, the satin look is here to stay for the not-so-distant future.

Release Rumors

For now, it is believed that these kicks will drop this Holiday season. However, an official release date has not yet been revealed. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

[Via]