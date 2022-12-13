There are plenty of shoes that experiencing a resurgence right now, and one of them is the Air Jordan 2. This is a model that was forgotten about, largely because it came out after the Air Jordan 1, and right before the Air Jordan 3. Those aforementioned models are iconic, and consequently, the Jordan 2 got left behind.

However, fans are now starting to clue into just how great this model can be. It has been a huge gift to sneakerheads as of late, and numerous great models are on the horizon. In addition to some truly dope retros, the Jordan 2 is going to get some new color schemes.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 2 “Lucky Green”

Among these new models is the “Lucky Green” offering, which can be found in the official images below. This model is one that will likely be appreciated by Celtics fans. Additionally, it has a clean look about it that numerous sneakerheads can get behind.

Firstly, this shoe begins with a nice white leather upper. This creates a solid foundation for the rest of the shoe. Secondly, the back heel and lining are all lucky green, which is where the Celtics aesthetic comes into play. Overall, it makes for a very cool colorway that fans can get behind.

Lucky Green – Image via Nike

If you are a fan of the Air Jordan 2, then this shoe will appeal to you. On the flip side, if you aren’t too familiar with this silhouette, you will probably enjoy this as well. No matter what, Jordan Brand has another hit here,

Release Details

If you need to grab a pair, you will be able to do so as of February 3rd for a price that has yet to be determined. As always, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Air Jodan 2 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

