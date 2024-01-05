Air Jordan 3 Craft “Ivory” Receives Complete Photos

The Air Jordan 3 Craft is one of the few Jumpman silhouettes with a very long history. This was the first time Michael Jordan and Tinker Hatfield had the opportunity to collaborate. Moreover, Jordan was pondering leaving Nike when this shoe was released. It goes without saying that this style of shoe played a major role in Hatfield’s rise to success inside the organization. In addition, it is just a really lovely sneaker with a library of famous colors that keeps expanding.

As the Jordan 3 gets more colorways, the sneaker actually becomes more and more popular. While people might think that the sneaker is getting over-saturated, that’s not the case. The Jordan 3 is so popular that people just want to see new editions of it. It’s a sneaker, much like the Jordan 1, that will just never go out of style. Now, we are getting exclusive, new photos for the highly-anticipated release of the Air Jordan 3 "Ivory." Overall, we can expect this pair to be a hit as it features a clean aesthetic with a very cohesive colorway.

Read More: Air Jordan 13 “Chutney” Gets A First Look

"Ivory" Air Jordan 3 Craft

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent rubber sole and a clean white midsole with a small air bubble under the heels. Also, the sneaker is made up of different shades of cream and gray. Further, it features all of the natural Jordan 3 features, including the elephant print. Expected to release in March of 2024, this pair has the perfect colorway for spring and summer. Overall, there is no doubt that this sneaker colorway will quickly become a fan favorite and will be a huge release.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 Craft "Ivory" is going to drop on February 3rd, 2024. Also, the retail price is expected to be $210 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Jordan Tatum 2 “Vortex” Revealed By Jordan Brand

[Via]