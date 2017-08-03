goats
- Pop CultureKevin Bacon Serenades His Goats With Acoustic Cover Of Beyoncé's "HEATED": WatchQueen B's new album is touching ears (and hearts) everywhere.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsDwyane Wade Believes Michael Jordan's Name Won't Be Included In Future "GOAT" ConversationsAs the younger generations watch and admire new faces in professional sports, Wade thinks Jordan's name will be edged out.By Erika Marie
- GramRoyce Da 5'9" Sparks Social Media Free-For-All With Lupe Fiasco, KXNG Crooked & Mickey FactzRoyce Da 5’9, Lupe Fiasco, Mickey Factz, and KXNG Crooked all got into it on social media, Monday.By Cole Blake
- NewsFamous Dex Drops New Video "Goats"Chicago rapper Famous Dex drops a brand new video for "Goats," expanding his vast catalogue even further.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKodak Black Doubles Down On Tupac & Biggie Comments: "I'm Better Than Them"Kodak Black further explains why he thinks he's better than Tupac and Biggie.By Aron A.
- Music21 Savage Claims "Greatest Rapper Alive" Title After "I Am > I Was" Release21 Savage makes some bold claims as he names himself the G.O.A.T.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Can't Wait For "Tha Carter V," Says Lil Wayne Is In His Top 3"Tha Carter V" could not arrive any sooner.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTony Yayo Declares His G.O.A.T. Amidst Eminem & MGK FeudTony Yayo has Eminem at the top of his list.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGucci Mane Unveils His Top 5 Rappers Of All TimeGucci Mane truly and confidently believes he is the G.O.A.T.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrippie Redd Reveals His List Of The Greatest Artists Of All TimeTrippie includes Drake, Michael Jackson, Young Thug and Kurt Cobain on his list.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Weeknd Dubs Himself The "Goat Whisperer" During Weekend On The FarmThe Weeknd communicates with a goat in a cute new video.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown Praises Lil Wayne As The GOAT For Clever "Suicide" RhymesChris Brown is infinitely impressed with Lil Wayne's lyrical ability.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGucci Mane Has A Sudden Realization: "I'm The G.O.A.T."Is Gucci Mane the greatest to ever do it? He seems to believe so.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEric Bellinger Keeps Pet Goats Fresh To Death In Gucci FitsEric Bellinger has his pets stunting.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicLil Wayne Parties With Goats In The Hilarious New Bumbu CommercialLil Wayne is among the goats.By Aron A.
- SportsPatriots Celebrate Tom Brady's 40th Birthday With Live Goats At Training CampGoats for the goat.By Kyle Rooney