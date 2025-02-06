Joey Badass & Serayah Appear To Be Expecting Their First Child Together

BY Cole Blake 444 Views
2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony - Inside
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 07: (L-R) Joey Badass and Serayah McNeill attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
The news comes after Serayah's appearance at New York Fashion Week.

Joey Badass and his girlfriend, Serayah, appear to be expecting their first child together. While neither of them confirmed the news, rampant speculation began on Wednesday night as Serayah was walking the runway for a fashion show for the brand, Adore Me. Wearing a red lingerie set with a sheer white robe, she held her stomach as she walked down for the New York Fashion Week event. During the final portion of the show, she also came back on stage with the other models and once again was holding her stomach.

A photographer for the event also seemingly confirmed the pregnancy on Instagram, writing "congratulations" while sharing a picture of Serayah and tagging the couple. When The Neighborhood Talk shared the story on Instagram, fans posted plenty of supportive messages in the comments section. "He looks like he talks her through it. Congratulations! I hope they get married and make it truly official. Its not about keeping anyone. Its about doing what is pleasing to God!" one user wrote. Another added: "Yesssss that baby is going to be fine as wine." Check out pictures from Serayah's appearance at New York Fashion Week below.

Joey Badass Calls Out J Cole On “Sorry Not Sorry”

The pregnancy news comes amid a busy year for Joey Badass. He's already dropped two songs including “The Ruler’s Back” and “Sorry Not Sorry." On the latter of the tracks, he targets J Cole by bringing up the way he dropped out of a feud between himself, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar. “Might delete later, I know damn sure that Joey won’t/F*ck it, I want all the smoke!” he raps, referencing Cole's mixtape, on which he originally dissed Lamar.

Even on "The Ruler's Back," Joey was looking to fight. “Too much West Coast d*ck lickin’ / I’m hearing n****s throwin’ rocks, really ain’t sh*t stickin’ / ‘Cause if we’re talking bar for bar, really it’s slim pickings," he rapped.

