Joey Badass, Nyck Caution And Capital Steez Drop Unreleased Gem "Gwood"

Joey Badass and Capital Steez will always represent a golden age to a certain age group. The artists helped put New York back on the map during the blog era thanks to their dusty production and brash bars. Steez's death has made him an icon of this particular era, and "Gwood" is a piece of history we didn't know existed. The song was originally recorded in 2010, but has just recently seen light of day. Joey Badass and Capital Steez do their thing, along with Nyck Caution.

Joey Badass kicks the song off, and it's jarring to hear he how young he sounds. The rapper had yet to drop his breakout tape, 1999, and he's yet to hone his flow to the level we're accustomed to. That said he sounds hungry as ever, and Capital Steez's backing vocals boost the energy further. Nyck Caution handles the second verse and manages to keep with the other two. Steez stays in the background. Still, it's nice to hear him again. It's worth noting that "Gwood" uses the beat from "Glenwood." The largely forgotten Kanye West and Big Sean collab provides even more 2010s nostalgia. on Enjoy it.

Pre-Fame Joey Badass Shines On 2010 Posse Cut

Quotable Lyrics: