Joey Badass, Nyck Caution And Capital Steez Drop Unreleased Gem "Gwood"

BY Elias Andrews 7 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
joey-badassjoey-badass
It's always a treat to hear artist before they blow up, and this Joey Badass and Capital Steez cut is one such example.

Joey Badass and Capital Steez will always represent a golden age to a certain age group. The artists helped put New York back on the map during the blog era thanks to their dusty production and brash bars. Steez's death has made him an icon of this particular era, and "Gwood" is a piece of history we didn't know existed. The song was originally recorded in 2010, but has just recently seen light of day. Joey Badass and Capital Steez do their thing, along with Nyck Caution.

Joey Badass kicks the song off, and it's jarring to hear he how young he sounds. The rapper had yet to drop his breakout tape, 1999, and he's yet to hone his flow to the level we're accustomed to. That said he sounds hungry as ever, and Capital Steez's backing vocals boost the energy further. Nyck Caution handles the second verse and manages to keep with the other two. Steez stays in the background. Still, it's nice to hear him again. It's worth noting that "Gwood" uses the beat from "Glenwood." The largely forgotten Kanye West and Big Sean collab provides even more 2010s nostalgia. on Enjoy it.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: AZ Chike Appears To Fire Back At Joey Badass On Behalf Of Kendrick Lamar On New Song

Pre-Fame Joey Badass Shines On 2010 Posse Cut

Quotable Lyrics:

Fights over Caution got every b*tch tuggin' me
Yeah I'm steppin' up (Step up), but I ain't doin no dance
Shake that a*s back and forth, got my head in a trance (What?)
This sh*t is funny, I'm tryna f*ck, she want to romance (Swag)

Read More: Joey Bada$$ Is Unapologetic On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Logic In Concert - Charlotte, NC Original Content Joey Badass Albums & Mixtapes, Ranked 6.4K
HNHH TV Nyck @ Knight x Fire Emoji Live: A$AP Ferg Surprise Appearance 137
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Music Joey Bada$$: "We’re Gonna Put Out A Pro Era Album Real Soon" 3.9K
News PEEP: The Aprocalypse 91.0K