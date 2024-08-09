Powers Pleasant And Joey Badass Sound Triumphant On "Rumble" Single

"This that Olympic gold medal sh*t."

Powers Pleasant and Joey Badass have a stellar track record. "Purified" and "Pull Up" were radically different songs that proved the rappers could pull off any style with, well style. "Rumble" sounds very different from their previous releases, and they once again crush it. "Purified" was a gritty banger and "Pull Up" was a chilled out posse cut. "Rumble," on the other hand, is a horn-accented anthem that sounds like it could soundtrack a U.S. Olympics montage. Powers Pleasant knows it too. "This that Olympic gold metal sh*t," he raps at one point.

The beat is so good that it would make even a mediocre rapper sound good. Fortunately, Powers Pleasant and Joey Badass bring their A-bars. The former busts out a speedy flow that aligns perfectly with the tight horn samples. He gets a little hard to understand at points, but it all sounds so good that it's easy to forgive. Joey Badass handles the first verse on "Rumble," and is predictably excellent. He has a more lyrical verse than his partner, with lines about shot clocks melting the booth down. "You are not my friend and I am not the Daila Lama," he raps. "I keep a couple of choppas. They call me Joey Montana fo we have problems b*tch." "It's"Rumble" is a short song, but it leaves a tremendous impact.

Powers Pleasant And Joey Badass Change Up Their Styles

Quotable Lyrics: