Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Engagement Rumors Get Sobering Update

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been going strong as a couple ever since the start of the NFL season. Overall, Swift has gone to several of Travis' games and for the most part, she was a good luck charm. However, the team eventually had some poor performances near the end of the season, and it led to some saying that Kelce is being weighed down. Whatever you believe, there is no doubt that these two are in love. No matter what, no one is going to change that, at least not right now.

Interestingly enough, over the last few days, there have been some unique rumors involving the couple. Despite only dating for less than a year, there was a report that Kelce was looking to get engaged to Swift. This was a pretty shocking report, although fans were pretty excited for the two of them. However, TMZ has inside sources that are urging fans to cool their jets. Essentially, they are not getting engaged anytime soon. Sure, they are in love, but they are not ready to make that plunge just yet.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Going Strong

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 20: Kansas City Chiefs fans hold giant cutouts of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce during an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 20, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Some insiders within their respective camps aren't sure if this relationship will hold up over time. After all, they are in what is typically referred to as the "Honeymoon Phase." Once this phase is over, some issues could certainly be brought up. However, if they can work through them, then they could be on the fast track to marriage.

Let us know your thoughts on their relationship, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music and sports worlds. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities.

