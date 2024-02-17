Diamond's Engagement Leaves Lil Scrappy Fans Confused

Earlier this week, Diamond took to social media to share a sweet clip of her fiancé Deven Paulsen proposing to her in the ring. In the video, the boxer is seen getting down on one knee as she shouts with excitement. Obviously, she said "yes" before the two of them embraced and he placed the ring on her finger.

Since Diamond shared the clip, her comments section has been flooded with fans and friends congratulating her on the engagement. "Lil sis!!! Yesssssss!! I’m super happy for u!! Congratulations," Tiny Harris wrote, with her daughter Zonnique adding, "congratulations beautiful." Several more of her peers, including Da Brat, Chance The Rapper, Ralo, and others also left some supportive words. Unfortunately, however, not everybody is on board.

Diamond's Fiancé Proposes In Sweet Clip

Countless fans are expressing confusion over the proposal, arguing that it wasn't too long ago that she was chatting about her ex, Lil Scrappy. "Wasn't she just kicking it with scrappy or something not too long ago," one commenter asks in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "Wasn’t she just posting scrappy in December??" another also wonders. It was just last month that Diamond aired Scrappy out on Instagram, dropping alleged texts from him after he declared he was "single."

In one of the messages, which appeared to be sent by Scrappy on Christmas, he allegedly tells her he loves her and has a gift for her. “I love you enjoy your life. Be happy and love on your son," he seemingly wrote at the time. “This is why I left you 10 years and never looked back cuz of the sh*t you doing now,” she later fired back. What do you think of Diamond getting engaged? What about fans' reactions? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

