Lil Scrappy Praises Diamond In Heartfelt Message

Recently, Lil Scrappy took to social media to show some love to Diamond. The pair first got together ahead of Scrappy's marriage to Bambi. The married couple decided to go their separate ways earlier this year, resulting in his rekindled romance with Diamond. He unveiled a carousel of stunning photos of the Georgia native yesterday, alongside a heartfelt message.

"Shout out to a real one a real baddie," he began. "Sexy a** stand by her man face a** , @diamondatl aka Dada my its 4L wit us jack ,my heart was broken and my spirit was depleted, but I still had strength and the one person who I thought I would never , came and help me get right mentally, was telling me great things about me that I even forgot I had or was."

Read More: Erica Dixon & Lil Scrappy Are “Cool” Following Hawaii Visit, She Reveals

Lil Scrappy Shows Love To Diamond

He went on, praising the rapper's parenting abilities, hyping her track "Flirt," and giving her skincare line a shout-out. "I just wanna say u may have not killed a relationship but u shoal help me revive and I appreciate that your a great mom and just dne grew to be a beautiful kind God loving and fearing woman , keep applying pressure and getting them monions," Lil Scrappy wrote. "#ImmaFlirt out on all plats jack and pull up on @diamondglowskinn the new store is litty. And got dayum just an over due post y’all get a life."

The duo first hinted that they were back on in June of this year when they attended the BET Awards together. It's rumored that Lil Scrappy's divorce from Bambi was finalized ahead of their appearance. Scrappy appears to be head over heals for the songstress amid their reunion, and is not afraid to let the world know. What do you think of Lil Scrappy's recent heartfelt message to Diamond? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Lil Scrappy and Diamond.

Read More: Lil Scrappy Walks Back Defense Of Erica Mena After Seeing “Monkey” Clip For Himself

[Via]