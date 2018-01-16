breast reduction
- MusicNicki Minaj Reveals Moment That "Cemented" Breast Reduction DecisionNicki Minaj says she knew she needed a breast reduction after the Met Gala in 2022.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner's Noticeably Slimmer Body Sparks Breast & Butt Reduction RumoursSeveral of the Kar-Jenner sisters have been showing off their trim bodies online this summer.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRaven-Symone Reveals She Had A Seizure During Breast ReductionRaven-Symone recently revealed that she had multiple plastic surgeries before the age of 18.By Caroline Fisher
- LifeNicki Minaj Seemingly Confirms Breast Reduction: "New B**bs Who Dis?"The mother of one discussed the possibility of going under the knife again last year.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTokyo Toni Lashes Out At People Praising Blac Chyna's Breast & Butt ReductionThe reality starlet has been publicly documenting her journey back to Angela White, which her mother clearly isn't a fan of.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBlac Chyna Gives Update On Breast & Butt Reduction, Warns Fans Against Silicone Butt ShotsThe mother of two has been documenting her healing journey and advising followers to avoid making the same mistakes she did.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBlac Chyna's Breast & Butt Reduction: Model Shares Experience With FansThe mother of two is advising anyone who's curious about "ass shots" to avoid getting them as they can lead to illness, among other issues.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureChrissy Teigen Wants Breast Reduction Surgery After Removing Her ImplantsChrissy wants to downsize ever more. By Karlton Jahmal
- GramChrissy Teigen Shows Breast Implant Removal Scars To Prove Surgery Was RealChrissy Teigen posts her surgery scars as proof that she had her implants removed.By O.I.
- Gram"Love & Hip-Hop" Star Hazel-E Details Her Plastic Surgeries In Personal PostHazel-E is adamant about the fact that she hasn't had surgery in a while.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Is So Happy She Got A Breast ReductionAmber Rose has no regrets when it comes to her breast reduction surgery. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentAmber Rose's Boobs Go From H To D Cup Post OperationHer breasts were downsized significantly.
By David Saric
- MusicAmber Rose Reveals She's Getting A Breast Reduction TomorrowAmber Rose is going under the knife tomorrow to get a boob reduction.By Kevin Goddard