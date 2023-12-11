Nicki Minaj Reveals Moment That "Cemented" Breast Reduction Decision

Nicki Minaj says that she "cemented" her decision to get a breast reduction after attending the Met Gala in 2022. Speaking with Vogue for the outlet's Life In Looks video series, Minaj explained that her chest was such an inconvenience on her outfit that she knew it was time. In the video, Minaj reflects on various looks from throughout her career.

When she gets to a photo of herself at the Met Gala, she noted: “I just realized just this moment that actually there was something good that came out of this. It’s what really cemented the fact for me that I had to get my breast reduction.” Minaj recalled: “I said, ‘You guys, listen, look, these boobs are gonna be spilling out.' And by the time we were ready to go, I looked in the mirror, I said, ‘Guys, my boobs are still spilling out.'" She joked that she “knew before we even left the room that the boobs were about to have a night of their own.”

Nicki Minaj Attends The 2022 Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Nicki Minaj arrives to the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

It's not the first time Minaj has spoken out about the look of her chest from Met Gala. At the event, she told Page Six: “The only unplanned thing about my look is my boobs popping out because they made my cup size a little small. Enjoy these t**ies, ’cause y’all ain’t gonna see that ever again.” Check out her latest interview with Vogue below.

Nicki Minaj Reflects On Looks From Her Career

Minaj's comments on her fashion choices come following the release of her new album, Pink Friday 2, which dropped on Friday. The 22-song effort features collaborations with J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Tate Kobang, Drake, Lourdiz, Lil Uzi Vert, Skillibeng, Skeng, Future, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.

