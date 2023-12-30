Darius Jackson's Twitter Likes Seemingly Earn Response From Keke Palmer

Darius Jackson and Keke Palmer remain at odds as they await their court date in the new year. Interestingly, social media continues to pick up on subliminal shade being thrown between them. For her part, the mother of one is making the best of a messy situation, joking on TikTok about still looking fabulous while her life falls apart. Elsewhere, Jackson is taking a page out of his baby mama's book, recently filing a restraining order accusing her of abusing him after she did the same to him in November. They were expecting to stand before a judge in early December, but ultimately there was a postponement until after the holidays.

On Friday (December 29), Twitter users came across a telling tweet liked by Jackson earlier today. "Most men are tolerating nonsense because they're scared to be called insecure by their wh*re girlfriends." the post, written by a woman, reads. "How is she your gf if the whole world can see her half naked?" the OP further questioned. Seeing as Palmer's curve-hugging black dress at Usher's concert in the summer is what first sparked drama with her baby daddy, it's easy to see why some are speculating Jackson's shading her.

Keke Palmer Cautions Her Followers About Toxic Behaviour

In what seems to be a response to the discourse surrounding her broken family, the Chicago native sent out a tweet with some advice to her followers. "Beware those who blame other [people] for why they aren't who they should be," Palmer cautioned the world. "You'll become the next scapegoat!" her message concludes.

Besides preparing for her upcoming court date with Darius Jackson, we've also heard Keke Palmer join Taraji P. Henson and other Black actresses in speaking out about injustice and pay disparity in the acting industry. Read what the former child starlet had to say at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

