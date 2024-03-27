DJ Khaled Names Rihanna As His Dream Collaboration, Wants To Work Again

DJ Khaled has his sights set on a dream collaboration, and it involves none other than music icon Rihanna. In a recent conversation with Billboard, as part of his new campaign with DJEEP lighters, Khaled expressed wanting to work with Rihanna once again. Despite having already achieved musical magic with her in the past. "I want to work again with Rihanna," Khaled said, reminiscing about their previous collaboration. "I've worked with her and we made a big hit record called 'Wild Thoughts.' I want to make another record with her. That's my wishlist."

"Wild Thoughts," released in 2017, stands as a testament to Khaled and Rihanna's undeniable chemistry in the studio. The track, featuring Bryson Tiller, served as the third single from Khaled's acclaimed tenth studio album, "Grateful." Debuting at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, "Wild Thoughts" quickly became a sensation. The song marked Rihanna's 31st top ten hit, Khaled's third, and Tiller's first, solidifying its status as a chart-topping anthem. However, the journey to crafting "Wild Thoughts" wasn't without its challenges. Khaled revealed the behind-the-scenes intricacies of the recording process, particularly when Rihanna's vocals necessitated adjustments from Bryson Tiller.

DJ Khaled And Rihanna Have Made Magic Once Before

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Rihanna and DJ Khaled attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

"Rihanna jumped on it and changed the key of the record," Khaled explained. "So I called Bryson Tiller like, 'Yo, good news. The RiRi vocals are in. Great news.'" However, despite the initial excitement, Khaled says he encountered unexpected problems as he attempted to finalize the track. With the deadline for Grateful approaching, Tiller stopped responding to Khaled's calls. "I’m calling Bryson Tiller, my album’s coming out in like two weeks," Khaled says. "‘Yo bro, I need you to cut the vocals over, you know Rihanna’s vocals are in? You hear that right?’ Everybody’s excited. He’s not picking up his phone,” he continued. “You know, Bryson’s my brother. He had a surprise album coming out at the same time so he’s not picking up my phone. I need this done." However, determined to see the project through, Khaled took matters into his own hands. He says he personally showed up at Tiller's doorstep in an effort to salvage the collaboration.

DJ Khaled's dedication to his craft shines through. As he sets his sights on reuniting with Rihanna for another musical masterpiece, fans can only anticipate what new magic they create. However, with Khaled taking the lead, anything is possible. And the prospect of a new anthem in the making is exciting, however it comes about. Would you want to hear another DJ Khaled and RiRi song?

