Lil Scrappy Threatens To Fight Diddy In Reaction To Leaked Cassie Assault Video

BYLavender Alexandria338 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Awards 2023 - Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Lil Scrappy attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Scrappy didn't hold anything back when responding to Diddy.

The entire hip-hop world has been reacting to Diddy's newest controversy. Over the weekend CNN leaked a video allegedly showing an assault he was accused of last year. The allegation came in a lawsuit filed against Diddy by Cassie. Though the lawsuit was settled quickly, the newly unearthed video presented a much more revelatory lens on what actually went down between the pair. The video has tons of rap fans and many within the rap community itself sharing their reactions, including Lil Scrappy.

In a long and profanity-laced new video, Scrappy relentlessly attacks Diddy. He wasn't afraid to use strong language to condemn Diddy's actions. "That was some real b*tch sh*t. You can tell he was doing that sh*t for a long time," he says at one point in the video. At a different moment he also physically threatens Diddy claiming that the new video makes him want to start a fight with the rap mogul. In the comments some fans agree with him, but many are quick to point out Scrappy's own history. "Scrappy should be the last person talking" one comment says. Others condemn him for not speaking out until there was a video as they think he already knew the extent of Diddy's actions. Check out the full rant he shared below.

Read More: Lil Scrappy & Erica Dixon's Relationship Timeline

Lil Scrappy Shares Heated Diddy Rant

Lil Scrappy is hardly the only one to level harsh condemnation of Diddy's actions following the release of the new video. Aubrey O'Day has been one of the rap mogul's most vocal critics in the past few months and she unsurprisingly commented once again. In her new post she called out the fact that Diddy denied all of the allegations against him until he no longer could. She and Charlamagne The God have both made the claim that this invalidates his attempted apology.

What do you think of Lil Scrappy's new rant aimed at Diddy following the leaked video of him allegedly assaulting Cassie? Do you think some of the stronger reactions from various figures in the rap world are appropriate? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Lil Scrappy & Diamond Relationship Timeline

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Launch Of DermKing Humanity FoundationMusicAubrey O'Day Tears Apart Diddy's Apology With Scathing Twitter Rant1298
"Killing Them Softly" Premiere - 65th Annual Cannes Film FestivalMusicCassie's Husband Shares Letter Condemning Domestic Violence In Response To Leaked Diddy Video12.4K
Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - ArrivalsMusicHow Has Hip-Hop Reacted To Diddy Assault Footage?350
Launch Of DermKing Humanity FoundationMusicAubrey O'Day Expresses Solidarity In Reaction To Diddy Home Raids1.9K