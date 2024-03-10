Lil Scrappy Admits He'd "Definitely Marry" Erica Dixon Following Bambi Divorce

According to Lil Scrappy, he's looking for "something solid" in his next marriage.

Lil Scrappy and Erica Dixon have been fueling reunion rumors for months now. It doesn't look like the former is too opposed to the idea, either. During a recent Instagram Live, the performer chatted with fans about their relationship, comparing it to his last. It's no secret that his divorce from Bambi got pretty messy, but viewers were still pretty surprised by what he said next.

"I would definitely get married to Erica," he revealed. "I need something solid when I get married... like something real solid." Scrappy continued, describing how he wants to be sure he knows the next person he marries as well as possible. "I want to know the person," he explained, "be friends with them or something."

Lil Scrappy Discusses His Relationship With Erica Dixon

As expected, commenters on the stream were quick to call Scrappy out, pressing him for more details of his and Dixon's current arrangement. "I'm not saying Erica's not solid, I'm just saying like, we're just not together," he responded. "That's my friend." While Scrappy and Dixon continue to deny rumors they've rekindled their romance, some of their latest social media posts have left fans suspicious, particularly a few fun vacation shots.

At the end of last month, the duo took a trip to Aruba together, sharing various clips and photos of the tropical getaway with their Instagram followers. Supporters noticed that their daughter didn't appear to join them on the trip, and that Scrappy's post was accompanied by some romantic music. Obviously, they couldn't help but speculate, despite them insisting they're nothing more than co-parents. What do you think of Lil Scrappy claiming that he'd "definitely" tie the knot with Erica Dixon? Are you surprised? Do you think the two of them should make things official again or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

