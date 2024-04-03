Bambi Accuses Lil Scrappy Of Allowing Girlfriend To Post Photos Of Their Kids, Violating Divorce Agreement

It's no secret that things between Lil Scrappy and his ex Bambi have gotten messy in the past, but it looks like even their divorce hasn't slowed the drama down. Reportedly, the mother of three recently accused Scrappy of violating their divorce agreement. Allegedly, a clause in their agreement bars either party from allowing their significant others to post photos of their children on social media.

According to Bambi, Scrappy has allegedly chosen not to abide by this. “Since the Final Judgment and Decree was entered, Respondent has allowed a significant other to post the minor children on her social media page," her filing reads. “Respondent was able to do what this Court ordered. Respondent’s refusal to do so is willful.”

Bambi Wants To Adjust Custody Arrangement With Scrappy

Lil Scrappy and Adiz "Bambi" Benson attend the All White Dusse Affair at Prive on May 14, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.

She wants her ex to be found in contempt, and to work out a new custody arrangement. Currently, she has primary custody of their three little ones while Scrappy has visitation. Reportedly, other factors could have also impacted her request. At the time of writing, the identity of the significant other allegedly posting photos of their children online remains unclear. While some commenters think Bambi's right, others are urging her to move on from the divorce, including Momma Dee.

In The Jasmine Brand's comments section about the accusations, Momma Dee seemingly threatened to expose Bambi. "If she's not careful, I'm gonna post a video that will make the whole world turn on her," Scrappy's mother wrote. "I have the video Bambi I'm not playing with you girl shut it down and shut it down quick." What do you think of Bambi accusing Lil Scrappy of violating their divorce agreement? What about him allegedly allowing his girlfriend to post photos of their children on social media? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

