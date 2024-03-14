Erica Dixon Teases Fierce New Track, Fans Compare Lil Scrappy To Blueface

For months now, Erica Dixon has been making headlines for her relationship with her ex Lil Scrappy, and rumors that the two of them are more than just co-parents. While both the Love & Hip Hop stars insist their bond is platonic, some of Scrappy's recent comments have raised eyebrows. Last week, for example, he admitted that he'd "definitely" marry Dixon, especially after his messy split from his other ex, Bambi.

Dixon appears to be unfazed by the relentless rumors, however, and focused on her own path for the time being. Earlier this week, she even previewed a new song she has on the way during a radio appearance. In the fiery track, "Try Me," Dixon hits back at haters, urging them not to "test [her] gangsta."

Erica Dixon Previews "Try Me" During Radio Appearance

As expected, the snippet has left social media users split. Some commenters believe that Dixon has gold on her hands, while others think she should pack it up. "It’s a hard no for me HARD," one critical IG user writes in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. Scrappy's mother Momma Dee, on the other hand, says "I love it."

Dixon's preview has even left some commenters comparing Scrappy to Blueface, whose romantic partners have also pursued rap careers since meeting him. "Scrap got her rappin now too?!" one commenter wonders. "Ok scrappy tryna be like Blueface," someone else says. Either way, Dixon appears confident in her latest endeavor, and plenty of fans are ready to support her no matter what. What do you think of Erica Dixon previewing her upcoming track "Try Me" during a recent radio appearance? How do you think it's sounding so far? What about fans theorizing that Lil Scrappy is taking notes from Blueface? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

