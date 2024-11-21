Sneaker Culture Meets Gaming With Fortnite Kicks

Ben Atkinson
Paris Games Week 2018 At Porte De Versailles In Paris : Press Day At Porte De Versailles In Paris
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 25: The logo of the video game" Fortnite is displayed during the 'Paris Games Week' on October 25, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)
Now you can truly game in style.

Today, November 21st, Fortnite Kicks brings sneakers into the world of gaming with Nike and Jordan joining the action. Players can now add iconic designs like Air Jordans and other Nike classics to their Fortnite characters. This collaboration mixes the worlds of gaming and sneaker culture, giving fans a fresh way to show off their style in the virtual space. It’s a unique way for Fortnite players to combine their love for the game with some of the most recognizable sneakers around.

Fortnite Kicks is a new step for how fashion and gaming come together. Sneakers have always been about personal expression, and now they bring that same energy to Fortnite. Adding these iconic designs gives players another way to customize their look and stand out in the game. This partnership shows how gaming and real-world trends can connect, creating something exciting for fans of both. It’s a fun way to see two different cultures come together in a creative and interactive way.

Nike & Jordan x Fortnite

Image via Fortnite

As you can see, lots of popular models are going to be wearable in-game. The Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” brings its timeless appeal, with its black leather base, elephant print overlays, and red accents translating perfectly to Fortnite’s virtual world. It’s a sneaker that has long been celebrated for its bold design and connection to Michael Jordan’s legacy. Meanwhile, the Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe Reimagined” offers a fresh take on a classic, with its striking black, white, and red colorway. Known for its history and cultural significance, this design adds an iconic touch to any character’s outfit in the game.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the “Show ’Em Off” emote will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop from November 21 at 7 PM to December 1 at 7 PM (Eastern Time). This marks a new step in Nike and Jordan's digital foray. Fortnite Kicks brings something special for fans of sneakers and gaming alike.

