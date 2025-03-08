From "Pine Green" To "Varsity Red": Every Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Release

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Pine Green" debuted in 2023, blending basketball heritage with skateboarding functionality. This collaboration features a white leather upper, accented by pine green detailing on the eyelets and midsole. The design incorporates a gum rubber outsole, enhancing grip for skateboarders. Its unique color palette and performance features have made it a sought-after piece among sneaker enthusiasts. Its popularity cemented the SB x Air Jordan 4 as a staple crossover sneaker.

Following the success of the "Pine Green," the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" is set for release on March 18th, 2025. This iteration showcases a white leather base with navy accents, offering a fresh yet classic aesthetic. Early releases at select skate shops have generated significant buzz, with resale prices already reflecting high demand. The anticipation underscores the model's appeal across both skateboarding and sneaker communities. Collectors are already predicting this pair will sell out fast.

The Entire Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Collection

The collection's crown jewel is the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Varsity Red", a Friends & Family exclusive. This rare edition features a striking red colorway, unavailable to the general public. Further, its exclusivity has driven resale values to impressive heights, with listings reaching up to $60,000 USD. This sneaker exemplifies the allure of limited-edition collaborations in the current market. Also, its scarcity makes it one of the most coveted Jordan 4s ever.