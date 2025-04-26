Anthony Edwards Sued By Another Baby Mama After Settling With Ayesha Howard

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is facing a paternity dispute with Alexandria Descroches, the mother of his young son. According to InTouch, Descroches filed a lawsuit for child support in New York this past March, seeking financial assistance for their child, who was born in October 2023.

The legal conflict grew more complicated when Edwards filed a paternity suit of his own in Georgia just one week after Descroches’s action. Edwards argues that Georgia should have jurisdiction, claiming the child was conceived there and that all of his interactions with Descroches occurred within the state. However, Descroches disputes his version of events.

In a motion to dismiss Edwards’s Georgia lawsuit, Descroches attached her original New York complaint and countered his claims. She asserted that she currently resides in New York and believes conception most likely took place in Minnesota. According to her filing, she had been flown out to visit Edwards during the time she became pregnant, making Minnesota a more probable setting for their son's conception.

Anthony Edwards Baby Mama Lawsuit

Descroches stated that she relocated to New York in February 2024, a few months after giving birth. She also detailed the aftermath of informing Edwards about her pregnancy, alleging he advised her to "not be messy." Her motion further criticizes Edwards for failing to meet their child in person. It highlights an ongoing absence that complicates their already fragile legal battle.

The emerging legal fight between Edwards and Descroches reflects broader tensions common in high-profile paternity cases, where disputes over jurisdiction often play as large a role as questions of financial support. For Descroches, establishing New York as the proper venue could position her more favorably in court, especially since she and the child now reside there. For Edwards, moving the case to Georgia could potentially limit the financial obligations tied to a New York judgment.

The timeline suggests a swift escalation: birth in October, relocation to New York by February, followed by competing lawsuits. Public records paint a picture of two parents. Not only divided by geography, but by conflicting narratives of their relationship's past.