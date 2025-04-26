Anthony Edwards Sued By Another Baby Mama After Settling With Ayesha Howard

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 1005 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves
Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Anthony Edwards is the father of reportedly three daughters and one son with three different women. He paid a million plus in 2025 lawsuit.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is facing a paternity dispute with Alexandria Descroches, the mother of his young son. According to InTouch, Descroches filed a lawsuit for child support in New York this past March, seeking financial assistance for their child, who was born in October 2023.

The legal conflict grew more complicated when Edwards filed a paternity suit of his own in Georgia just one week after Descroches’s action. Edwards argues that Georgia should have jurisdiction, claiming the child was conceived there and that all of his interactions with Descroches occurred within the state. However, Descroches disputes his version of events.

In a motion to dismiss Edwards’s Georgia lawsuit, Descroches attached her original New York complaint and countered his claims. She asserted that she currently resides in New York and believes conception most likely took place in Minnesota. According to her filing, she had been flown out to visit Edwards during the time she became pregnant, making Minnesota a more probable setting for their son's conception.

More: Drake Thanks Anthony Edwards For Winning Him $1 Million Bet Against Rival LeBron James

Anthony Edwards Baby Mama Lawsuit

Descroches stated that she relocated to New York in February 2024, a few months after giving birth. She also detailed the aftermath of informing Edwards about her pregnancy, alleging he advised her to "not be messy." Her motion further criticizes Edwards for failing to meet their child in person. It highlights an ongoing absence that complicates their already fragile legal battle.

The emerging legal fight between Edwards and Descroches reflects broader tensions common in high-profile paternity cases, where disputes over jurisdiction often play as large a role as questions of financial support. For Descroches, establishing New York as the proper venue could position her more favorably in court, especially since she and the child now reside there. For Edwards, moving the case to Georgia could potentially limit the financial obligations tied to a New York judgment.

The timeline suggests a swift escalation: birth in October, relocation to New York by February, followed by competing lawsuits. Public records paint a picture of two parents. Not only divided by geography, but by conflicting narratives of their relationship's past.

As the case moves forward, how the obligations of parenthood will be enforced across state lines. Neither Edwards nor Descroches has commented publicly on the case’s latest developments. The documents hint at rising personal and legal stakes for both.

More: Fans Try To Throw Anthony Edwards Off His Game With "Child Support" Chants

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.5K
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns Sports Anthony Edwards Secures Major Court Victory In Ongoing Custody Battle With Ayesha Howard 8.4K
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Philadelphia 76ers Gossip Anthony Edwards Settles Paternity Drama With New Baby Mama Ayesha Howard For Good 14.0K
Ayesha Howard kids Pop Culture How Many Kids Does Ayesha Howard Have? 6.9K