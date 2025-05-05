Anthony Edwards' Ex Girlfriend Ally D Scolds Him For Allegedly Not Claiming Their Child

Anthony Edwards Ex Girlfriend Ally D Child NBA News
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) moves the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Alexandra Descroches, also known as Ally D, sued Anthony Edwards over child support, and he fired back with his own lawsuit.

Anthony Edwards may have settled a paternity suit with Ayesha Howard, but he has more alleged family drama to handle. You may recall another paternity suit from Alexandra Descroches, also known as Ally D, alleging they had a child born in October of 2023.

Now, Ally recently took to social media to air out some more alleged details, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. She says it would be "greatly f***ing appreciated" if the NBA superstar claims their child, and also recalled finding out about her pregnancy while in Miami.

To be completely clear, a lot of the allegations regarding this case are still very murky, so take everything with a grain of salt. Ally D filed a lawsuit demanding child support in New York, whereas Edwards countersued and said the trial should take place under Georgia's jurisdiction.

The Minnesota Timberwolf apparently hasn't addressed any of this publicly at press time, and Descroches alleges he told her "not to be messy" with the alleged pregnancy. Also, she claims the Atlanta native hasn't seen their young child in person yet.

How Many Kids Does Anthony Edwards Have?

For those unaware, Anthony Edwards has a one-year-old daughter named Aislynn with his girlfriend Shannon Jackson. In fact, he recently shouted her out after an incredible basketball game.

"Man, I've been dreaming all my life for these moments, man," Ant-Man expressed. "My baby was able to come see me play. My Aisly-Paisly, my little girl, she was able to come see me play today. So I wanted to make the most of it, man. I know she not gon' remember it. But she gon' look back at it one day and see she was at the game. So that was what really drove me today."

However, Anthony Edwards has other rumored children with three other women, according to Us Weekly. These are all unclear and unresolved situations, so again, take them with a grain of salt. They include the aforementioned Ayesha Howard and Ally D, as well as beauty influencer Daja Carlyle.

We will see if Edwards ever responds to these rumors and allegations. For now, it seems like a somewhat private court battle.

