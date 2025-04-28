Anthony Edwards Gives A Post-Game Shoutout To His Daughter Amid Ayesha Howard Drama

In part, Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards has been responsible for one of the best series in this year's NBA playoffs so far. Their battles against the Los Angeles Lakers have been a treat to see, and Edwards brought his team up three to one in the seven-game series with 43 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

After the game, in an interview caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, the 23-year-old spoke on his amazing game. Specifically, he shouted out his daughter with his girlfriend Shannon, who were in attendance in Minneapolis' Target Center arena on Sunday (April 27).

"Man, I've been dreaming all my life for these moments, man," Anthony Edwards remarked of his play. "My baby was able to come see me play. My Aisly-Paisly [her name is Aislynn], my little girl, she was able to come see me play today. So I wanted to make the most of it, man. I know she not gon' remember it. But she gon' look back at it one day and see she was at the game. So that was what really drove me today."

Anthony Edwards Lawsuit

Of course, many fans found this notable because of Anthony Edwards' other paternity drama. Ayesha Howard – who also has a child with Lil Baby – recently saw a settlement from Edwards over her paternity suit, granting her full custody of their daughter with financial details yet to finalize.

The Atlanta native also received another lawsuit from a woman named Alexandria Descroches, who reportedly sued in New York for child support payments for their son. He was reportedly born in October of 2023. Edwards fired back with another lawsuit claiming they should litigate this in Georgia, where they allegedly conceived the child.

Throughout all this Anthony Edwards controversy, though, he continues to dominate the basketball court. We can't imagine it's easy to focus amid these narratives, but that's why pros are pros.