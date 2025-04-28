Anthony Edwards Gives A Post-Game Shoutout To His Daughter Amid Ayesha Howard Drama

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1258 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Anthony Edwards Game Daughter Ayesha Howard NBA News
Apr 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) prepares to play the Brooklyn Nets before the game at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Anthony Edwards faced a lot of online scrutiny for a paternity suit from Ayesha Howard, with financial details still in the air.

In part, Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards has been responsible for one of the best series in this year's NBA playoffs so far. Their battles against the Los Angeles Lakers have been a treat to see, and Edwards brought his team up three to one in the seven-game series with 43 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

After the game, in an interview caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, the 23-year-old spoke on his amazing game. Specifically, he shouted out his daughter with his girlfriend Shannon, who were in attendance in Minneapolis' Target Center arena on Sunday (April 27).

"Man, I've been dreaming all my life for these moments, man," Anthony Edwards remarked of his play. "My baby was able to come see me play. My Aisly-Paisly [her name is Aislynn], my little girl, she was able to come see me play today. So I wanted to make the most of it, man. I know she not gon' remember it. But she gon' look back at it one day and see she was at the game. So that was what really drove me today."

Read More: Adidas AE2 Revealed During Earnings Call: First Look

Anthony Edwards Lawsuit

Of course, many fans found this notable because of Anthony Edwards' other paternity drama. Ayesha Howard – who also has a child with Lil Baby – recently saw a settlement from Edwards over her paternity suit, granting her full custody of their daughter with financial details yet to finalize.

The Atlanta native also received another lawsuit from a woman named Alexandria Descroches, who reportedly sued in New York for child support payments for their son. He was reportedly born in October of 2023. Edwards fired back with another lawsuit claiming they should litigate this in Georgia, where they allegedly conceived the child.

Throughout all this Anthony Edwards controversy, though, he continues to dominate the basketball court. We can't imagine it's easy to focus amid these narratives, but that's why pros are pros.

We will see if anything comes of these paternity situations. Hopefully the Ant-Man can support his other children, if that's what the mothers want and the court decides, while building the life he wants to live.

Read More: Fans Try To Throw Anthony Edwards Off His Game With "Child Support" Chants

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns Sports Anthony Edwards Secures Major Court Victory In Ongoing Custody Battle With Ayesha Howard 8.6K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 53.8K
Ayesha Howard Anthony Edwards Name Child Birth Certificate Gossip News Life Ayesha Howard Reportedly Wants To Add Anthony Edwards' Name To Their Child's Birth Certificate 3.7K
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Philadelphia 76ers Gossip Anthony Edwards Settles Paternity Drama With New Baby Mama Ayesha Howard For Good 14.7K