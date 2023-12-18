Anthony Edwards Speaks Out On "Heat Of The Moment" Response To IG Model's Pregnancy

Anthony Edwards has posted a statement in response to pressuring Instagram model Paige Jordae into getting an abortion after she told him of her pregnancy. Among the insensitive messages Edwards sent Jordae include the directions, "Get an abortion lol," and "Just take the pills," among others. Edwards responded to the backlash resulting from Jordae posting screenshots of the texts on social media, on Monday.

"I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man," Edwards wrote in a statement. "All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them. I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time."

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 08: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on during the game against the Memphis. Grizzlies at FedExForum on December 08, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

When Jordae began sharing the messages on social media, she also posted a photo of a wire transfer of $100,000 followed by the texts "I will send you money to help you out" and "you got da money whats the hol up." Despite the apology, fans on social media had no interest in forgiving Edwards. "'Get a abortion lol' is NOT a heat of the moment comment," one user responded to the Minnesota Timberwolves star. Another added: "Wdym it’s 'not you??' It literally was you. Like you did that. Nobody else. And this wasn’t in the heat of the moment and he texts happened over the span of multiple days." Check out Edwards' full apology to Jordae below.

Anthony Edwards Responds To Paige Jordae

Edwards is averaging 24.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists to help the Timberwolves maintain a 19-5 record. He's set to take the court again against the Miami Heat on Monday night. Be on the lookout for further updates on Anthony Edwards on HotNewHipHop.

