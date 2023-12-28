Alex Rodriguez Finalizing Purchase Of The Timberwolves

Alex Rodriguez and Marc Love are finalizing the purchase of a majority stake in Minnesota's basketball franchise. Rodriguez and Love have been purchasing the Timberwolves and Lynx in installments from Glen Taylor since April 2021. This latest purchase will see A-Road and Love control 80% of the two teams. Taylor, who has owned the franchise since 1994, will retain the remaining 20%. However, he can choose to sell this to Rodriguez and Love at a later date.

The ownership change comes as the Timberwolves are in the midst of their best start to a season in franchise history. The team is 22-7 and first in the West. This is a reaping of the benefits sown by A-Rod and Love's influence. Moves such as acquiring Nuggets GM Tim Connelly and players such as Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley are paying major dividends. However, it remains to be seen if the Timberwolves can maintain their pace and push themselves towards a title.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves Star, Gets Roasted By Kevin Durant

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant was recently brutal in his response to a question about whether he would wear Anthony Edwards' signature shoes. "Won’t EVER see me put a big toe in them Mfers," Durant wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Even more brutal was the fact that Durant was responding to a video of Edwards himself saying that Durant was the player he most wanted to see wearing his signature shoe. Edwards has never been shy to express his admiration of Durant.

The comments largely supported Durant's sharp sense of humor and unapologetic honesty. However, some people warned that Durant had best watch out as Edwards and the Timberwolves will "bake" Durant and the Suns. If that's the case, those fans will be waiting a while. The Suns and Timberwolves don't play again until April. Edwards is yet to respond to Durant's comments. Durant recently posed for a photoshoot involving Drake's own signature shoe. Maybe it's something about wearing a rival's shoe that Durant is opposed to.

