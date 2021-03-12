alex rodriguez
- SportsAlex Rodriguez Net Worth 2024: What Is The MLB Baseball Icon Worth?Dive into the life and career of Alex Rodriguez, exploring his journey from baseball superstar to successful entrepreneur and media personality.By Rain Adams
- SportsAlex Rodriguez Finalizing Purchase Of The TimberwolvesA-Rod, along with Marc Love, will soon own 80% of the Timberwolves and Lynx.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsAlex Rodriguez Wishes Jennifer Lopez The "Best" After Ben Affleck MarriageAlex Rodriguez has addressed Jennifer Lopez's marriage to Ben Affleck.By Cole Blake
- SportsTimberwolves Fined $250K For Miami Offseason WorkoutsThe workouts were reportedly conducted thanks to Alex Rodriguez.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKevin Garnett Thinks A-Rod Will Move T-Wolves To SeattleKevin Garnett believes Alex Rodriguez has big plans for the Timberwolves.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAlex Rodriguez Says He's "Grateful" For “Incredible Life” He Had With Jennifer LopezAlex Rodriguez discussed his relationship with Jennifer Lopez in a new interview.By Cole Blake
- SportsAlex Rodriguez Dances With Three Women Amid J-Lo & Ben Affleck RomanceAlex Rodriguez seems to be having a good time these days.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureJennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Continue PDA-Filled Mediterranean TripJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continued their PDA-filled Mediterranean trip this week.By Cole Blake
- GramAlex Rodriguez Allegedly Slides In Australian Talk Show Host's DMsAs J. Lo has been reportedly canoodling with Ben Affleck, Belinda Russell of "Today Extra" talks about A-Rod's DM on air.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentAlex Rodriguez Debuts Make-Up Cosmetic Line For Men To Hide BlemishesA Rod teams up with Hims. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsAlex Rodriguez To Officially Gain Ownership Of The TimberwolvesAlex Rodriguez will have a 50 percent ownership stake in the franchise.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsJennifer Lopez Reportedly Ended Engagement With Alex Rodriguez Over Trust IssuesJennifer Lopez allegedly insisted that she and Alex Rodriguez break up following too many unresolved issues.By Joshua Robinson
- RelationshipsAlex Rodriguez Is In His Feelings Following Breakup With Jennifer LopezFollowing the official announcement that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have gone their separate ways, A-Rod shares a heartbreaking video that shows him reminiscing on all of the memorabilia from their relationshiop.By Joshua Robinson
- RelationshipsJ. Lo Still Has $1.8 Million Engagement Ring Despite Split From A-Rod: ReportJennifer Lopez reportedly still has A-Rod's $1.8 million engagement ring in her possession.By Deja Goode
- RelationshipsJennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Confirm Split With Joint Statement: ReportJennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have released a joint statement, confirming that they have indeed broken up and called off their engagement.By Joshua Robinson
- RelationshipsJennifer Lopez Spotted Without Engagement Ring Amid Breakup RumorsJennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been going through a rough patch.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAlex Rodriguez Is Negotiating To Purchase The Minnesota TimberwolvesAlex Rodriguez is attempting to finalize a deal to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsJennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Share Kiss After Break-Up RumorsThe two were seen kissing in the Dominican Republic after break-up reports went viral.By Azure Johnson
- RelationshipsA-Rod Visits J. Lo In Dominican Republic Following Break-Up RumorsAlex Rodriguez reportedly showed the rendezvous on his Instagram Story. By Azure Johnson
- RelationshipsJennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Comment On Breakup RumorsAlex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are adamant that the rumors are overblown.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsJennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Breakup Story Reportedly InaccurateThe couple told TMZ that their relationship is not over yet. By hnhh
- RelationshipsJennifer Lopez Consoles Crying Kids With Ex Marc AnthonyLopez shared a photo of them on FaceTime and wrote, "When they are sad but momma and daddy are there."By Erika Marie
- SportsJose Canseco Basks In Alex Rodriguez-Jennifer Lopez BreakupJose Canseco has been waiting for this day.By Alexander Cole