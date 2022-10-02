Alex Rodriguez says that he’s sending “his best” to his ex, Jennifer Lopez, after her marriage to Ben Affleck. The former Yankees star spoke about his past relationship with Lopez during an appearance on a recent episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?

“I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best,” he told Wallace, referring to Lopez’s 14-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian.

(Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for TAO Group)

He joked, “I would say I’m glad I’m not going to ever be a presidential candidate because you would hammer me.”

Rodriguez and Lopez had planned a wedding of their own prior to their split in March 2021. Lopez soon after reconciled with Affleck, to whom she had previously been engaged in 2002. Affleck proposed again in April 2022.

Rodriguez, on the other hand, is currently single after breaking up with model Kathryne Padgett, last month.

His appearance on Chris Wallace’s show wasn’t the first time Rodriguez had addressed the previous relationship. In July, he praised Lopez during an interview with Martha Stewart.

“She’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around,” he said at the time. “Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest … live performer in the world today that’s alive.”

