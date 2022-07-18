Jennifer Lopez confirmed that she and Ben Affleck have gotten married during an update on her newsletter, On The JLo. In the piece, she details the lead-up to their previously reported Las Vegas wedding ceremony.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote.



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The two had originally met in 2001 on the set of their movie Gigli. After dating for a period, they got engaged in 2002 but failed to make it to the wedding. Two decades later, they reunited in 2021.

Lopez added: “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."

“We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight,” she revealed. “They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).”

Lopez also shared pictures from the event, for which she wore “a dress from an old movie.”

She ended the post by signing off with her new married name, “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

[Via]