PARTYNEXTDOOR & Tinashe Prove Their Stardom On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

Other great releases from the R&B world this week came from Baby Rose, Nia Archives, Jordan Ward, WILLOW, and Chris Brown.

We're almost a third of the way through 2024, and ahead of the summer, it looks like we'll be getting even more amazing music. Moreover, we've got our newest update of our R&B Season playlist, rounding up the best the genre's sphere of influence had to offer this week. First up is PARTYNEXTDOOR, who's continuing to build up a lot of hype for his next album dropping very soon. This time, it's via the slow-burning and DMX-sampling "Lose My Mind," which is pretty much exactly what fans expect from the OVO crooner. The vocal performance is dynamic, the instrumental is sultrily atmospheric, and it indicates that P4 will be a fitting return for his style.

Next up on R&B Season this week is the "Nasty" new single from Tinashe, which is a more cheekily seductive and playful cut compared to "Lose My Mind." Furthermore, the melodies are well-defined, catchy, and paired with a minimal but still bouncy beat. Along a similarly fun vein that's more perky than provocative, we have the latest cut from Jordan Ward, "Player Two," from the Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead remake film. The main draws here are the St. Louis talent's charisma and the tight musicianship on display, creating a bubbly and sunny vibe that we can't get enough of.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

As for, in our opinion, the best R&B-related material to drop this week, we have to shout out Baby Rose's collaborative EP with BADBADNOTGOOD, Slow Burn. Through six gorgeous cuts of deep but tender vocal showings and crisp, soulful instrumentation, their talents mix seamlessly for a warm and comforting experience. Check out "Caroline" if you want a taste. Speaking of projects, we have to shout out the vibrant and effortlessly genre-fusing debut album from Nia Archives, Silence Is Loud. If you want to see just how simultaneously frenetic and chilled-out her skills can go, we'd specifically recommend the song "Cards On The Table."

Elsewhere, we also want to name "Run Away" featuring Bryson Tiller as one of the most chemistry-filled cuts on Chris Brown's 11:11 deluxe album. Last but not least, a shoutout is in order for WILLOW's jazzy yet hard-hitting single, "big feelings." Let us know in the comments down below what your favorite R&B Season pick was this week, as well as what other releases we missed. Check out the playlist above and, as always, come back to HNHH for the latest great music drops around the clock.

