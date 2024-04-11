PartyNextDoor Continues To Tease "P4" With Fresh Single "Lose My Mind"

PartyNextDoor is easily one of the biggest and most beloved contemporary R&B singers out there. Overall, he is known for making some incredibly sultry tracks. Moreover, he came up around the same time as The Weeknd, which led to some healthy competition between the two. These days, PND takes a few years between projects. However, they are typically always worth the wait. Later this month, PND is going to be dropping a new album, and fans could not be anymore excited than they already are.

A few weeks ago, we got the single "Real Woman," which proved to be an incredible start to the rollout. It was another sexy track that had fans talking. Subsequently, he revealed the album art for the project and it was NSFW, to say the least. Ultimately, fans are even more intrigued about this project, and what it might bring. Well, today, PartyNextDoor gave a bit of a hint as he dropped off the new song "Lose My Mind."

PartyNextDoor Has A Hit

With this song, we get a DMX sample in the middle, all while some incredible guitar lines are interspersed throughout the production. The song is incredibly seductive, and the lyrics are all about a woman who is making PND, as the title of the song suggests, lose his mind. It's a great track that will only help bolster the hype for this new release. Hopefully, the full thing is able to live up to the hype.

Let us know what you think of this new song from PartyNextDoor, in the comments section down below. Do you think that this song is one of his best? Do you like this better than "Real Woman?" Also, tell us your expectations for the album. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Quotable Lyrics:

All I can think about is your booties, and
Y'all ridin' me like Suzukis, and
Y'all sayin' y'all never do this, but
Tonight, you're doin' it to me (Oh, no)

