Surprise, Childish Gambino is back.

The Donald Glover alter-ego and popular recording artist previewed his return on his Gilga Radio with new song. Featuring Ravyn Lenae, the new collaboration is Gambino’s first since announcing he will be retiring the stage name in 2024.



Gambino released his latest album, Brando Stone and The New World. The album included hit songs “Lithonia,” “In The Night,” and “Cruisin.” The tour that support the album was canceled due to the rap star sustaining an injury early on.

Gambino has always expressed interest of retiring the Childish Gambino in interviews. He claimed that all things must have an ending.

Previewed the song on Sunday, June 6, fans immediately shared the collaboration on social media. Naturally, the preview would receive mixed reviews.

The new collaboration between Childish and Ravyn marks their second. The two originally created the fan-favorite “One Wish” for Lenae’s latest album, Bird’s Eye. Ravyn’s album would become one of 2024’s favorite in R&B.



Childish Gambino & Ravyn Lenae

“I miss when Gambino rapped,” tweeted a X User. “Nowadays, his music sounds like something you'd hear on the speakers at J.C. Penny.”

Another added: “This is very on brand for gambino.”

Focusing on the song’s technicality, a fan tweeted, “When u get really good at rappin you can create your own hooks. Then you realise a whole song can sound like a hook (the strongest catchiest part) So you LEAN more on cadences and melodies that actually correlate to the beat you’re hearing because every rhymescheme has been used. I understand you feel hes changed but hes flexin his talent is all def has some raps but just is way past that level of a kick and drum talkin bout the hat store.”

Others compared the song to Gambino’s previous album. “He literally wrapped on his last album and it sounded like it was from Atlanta bruh.”

While another tweeted, “I don’t see the problem with this music.”