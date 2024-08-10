Ravyn Lenae Lets The Experimentation Run Free On "Bird's Eye"

Ravyn Lenae is showing that she's willing to take chances on her sophomore album Bird's Eye. This is her follow-up to her 2022 debut HYPNOS, and one that's been led by some pretty great promotional tracks. The 25-year-old hypnotist from Chicago got the rollout started back in early May with her "Love Me Not / Love Is Blind" twofer offering up starkly different takes on R&B. One would say that it was great indication that Ravyn was working on trying new sounds. Then, about a month later, she would return with first-time collaborator Ty Dolla $ign on "Dream Girl" , a slick and dreamy cut about allowing yourself to fall for someone.

Finally, we would get "One Wish" with Childish Gambino, arguably the best and easily the most vulnerable track on the record. Here, Ravyn wrestles with her complicated relationship with her father. "Called me on my birthday / I thought you'd be on your way, oh / Candles burned down to the cake / Still not seeing your face... I can't forgеt you / And I can't hate you / No matter how hard I try". On top of these, there's still an even more vast soundscape to be had across Bird's Eye. The closing "Days" presents a country/acoustic vibe to wind down to on the summer nights. "Candy" delivers more a smooth and wavy reggae vibe. Furthermore, we get hints of some early 2000s late 90's R&B on "From Scratch", especially instrumentally. Ravyn's beats, writing, and vocals make for a more than memorable listen in the R&B genre this year.