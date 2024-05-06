Ravyn Lenae Shares "Love Me Not" & Announces New Album

Ravyn Lenae shared a new single titled "Love Me Not" for her upcoming album, Bird’s Eye, on Friday. Along with its release, she dropped a music video to promote the track. For that effort, she got behind the camera and directed the piece. She revealed on Instagram that several of her family members make cameos in the video, in which the camera follows her as she walks around a house.

Lenae spoke about her ideas for the new album in a press release for the announcement. “Bird’s Eye signifies returning to a place of self-trust and unbending intuition while acknowledging the paths and turns I’ve taken to get here,” she said. “Revisiting the most basic parts of my identity has allowed me to fully embrace them and be proud of where I’m going.” In addition to sharing "Love Me Not," she also dropped "Love Is Blind," although there's no music video for that song. Check out "Love Me Not" below.

Ravyn Lenae Directs Her Own Music Video For "Love Me Not"

When Lenae shared the video on YouTube, fans flocked to the comments section with praise. "I love all of her music but she’s unstoppable when she’s in her pop bag + the choreo part is so intimate and sweet," one user commented. "A once in a lifetime artist." Another fan wrote: "No I literally cried. It’s so serious for me when it comes to her lol I LOVE YOU RAVYN! Thank you for your artistry and music. You are certainly in your own lane!" Plenty more users expressed their excitement for the new album in particular.

Ravyn Lenae Announces "Bird's Eye" Album

Lenae will be dropping Bird’s Eye on August 9th. It will be her first album since dropping her debut, Hypnos, back in May 2022. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ravyn Lenae and her upcoming project on HotNewHipHop.

