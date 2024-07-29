Ravyn Lenae Reflects On Turbulent Relationship With Her Father In Childish Gambino-Assisted, "One Wish"

Ravyn Lenae has shared a new collaboration with Childish Gambino titled, "One Wish," on which she reflects on her relationship with her father. She kicks things off by singing about her dad not being present during her childhood. Gambino pops up in the third verse to seemingly perform from the perspective of the father. "Tried to go out of my way / But couldn't find the words to say / Left a message with your mama / Oh, she gave me drama," he sings. She discussed the release in a statement caught by Hypebeast.

"'One Wish' is one of the most important songs on the album because it highlights the complex relationship I've had with my Dad," she explained. "The lyrics remember my 10th birthday and feeling upset that he couldn't make it. It was important for me to address these built-up emotions in song in order for us to now be on a beautiful path of genuinely learning [about] each other and rekindling. Something valuable I've learned is being able to really humanize my loved ones and understand the context around people more deeply. I love you Dad and so happy we're here." The release comes as she prepares to drop her second album, Bird's Eye.