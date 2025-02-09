Crip Mac Appears In Good Spirits In New Jail Photo

A new jail photo featuring popular influencer Crip Mac surfaces on social media over the weekend. The jailed entertainer is seen in good spirits among a group of other inmates posing for a flick. Before imprisonment, the L.A. native amassed a following for his viral antics like trying to sleep with Adam 22's wife Lena The Plug and back alley fights. The new jail photo would attract widespread attention across social media.

An Instagram user commented, "Listen, to be along side some people or even be in the flix to click it up that boy had to be putting in work or has before." Mocking the entertainer, another user commented, "Cuh ok cuh take the picture cuh cuh on hood on crip cuh." Recognizing Mac's comfortability in the photo, a user commented, "Jail life is damn near a family smh." A social media follower would take the moment to criticize gang culture. They commented, "LA like the only place where u see grown ass / middle aged men still actively taking pride in gang culture [crying face emoji] everywhere else that shit is mainly young dumb ass kids." Crip Mac's latest imprisonment follows a lengthy history of encounters with law enforcement and legal system.

What Is Crip Mac In Jail For?

Crip Mac was sentenced to three years federal imprisonment in August 2023. Born Trevor Hurd, the 31-year-old pleaded guilty to a federal weapons charge. Crip Mac admitted to being a felon in possession of ammunition. His arrest came in December 2022 when U.S. Marshals took him into custody moments after a Los Angeles County judge dismissed state gun charges, allowing federal prosecutors to pursue the case. Court documents show Mac was in possession of a ghost gun and 10 rounds of ammunition in September. The firearm had no serial number, making it untraceable.