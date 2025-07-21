Sean Kingston’s Mother Seeks Light Prison Sentence In Fraud Case

Earlier this year, Sean Kingston and his mother Janice Turner were found guilty of multiple fraud charges.

In March of this year, Sean Kingston and his mother Janice Turner were found guilty on all counts in their federal wire fraud case. Their sentencing hearing is currently scheduled for August 15, and according to Billboard, Turner is pushing for a lighter sentence. In a court filing on July 18, she asked Judge David S. Leibowitz for a 30 month sentence.

This is less than half of what sentencing guidelines recommend, which is anywhere between 63 to 78 months. According to her team, however, even the low end of the recommended range would be far too harsh of a punishment for a 62-year-old with “a myriad of health issues” and “minimal criminal history.”

“Ms. Turner will go to prison; she has earned the prison sentence,” her attorneys explained. “However, a sentence greater than thirty months is a waste of taxpayer resources based upon the history and characteristics of Ms. Turner.”

Sean Kingston Jail
NBA: New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons
Feb 27, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Recording artist Sean Kingston performs during halftime between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks at The Palace of Auburn Hills. New York won 121-115. Tim Fuller / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the filing, Turner's team also cites letters from supporters describing her as a “pillar in her community” and a “motherly figure whose home was a refuge.”

“Ms. Turner fed the hungry, clothed the less fortunate, and encouraged those who had lost their hope,” they claimed. “Her generosity and love for others did not have a limit, and she exemplifies a life lived of service to the public.”

Turner has also asked a judge to send her to a prison in the Miami area, which would allow her to receive more frequent visits from her family members and other loved ones. "The love and support
resulting from Ms. Turner’s family and friends being able to visit her while in custody will allow her a greater chance of positive matriculation through the prison system,” they added.

