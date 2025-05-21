Despite people like Kendrick Lamar telling Drake to essentially quit betting, he's doubling down on the fact that he's never going to stop.

Then he gives a voice over as a random set of images plays in clip. "Yeah, I'm addicted to being signed to the biggest gambling company in the world, literally stacking free rackades, watching my f*cking right hand man skrt off in a Ferrari F12. You're right. I'm absolutely addicted to blessing my family and friends, pulling up with a Steph Curry pack, a 30 clip to a bus station and giving it somebody who's probably been working a f*cking 80-hour work week."

Drake may not have the best luck when it comes to gambling, but that's not going to stop him. It definitely helps that he's got a lucrative contract with the leader in crypto sports betting, Stake. But for The Boy, his addiction is also fueled by helping others in his life.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.