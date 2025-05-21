Drake Cheekily Responds To Kendrick Lamar’s Claim That He’s A Gambling Addict

Wireless Festival 2021
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: (Editorial Use Only) Drake performs surprise set on Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2021 at Crystal Palace on September 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Despite people like Kendrick Lamar telling Drake to essentially quit betting, he's doubling down on the fact that he's never going to stop.

Drake may not have the best luck when it comes to gambling, but that's not going to stop him. It definitely helps that he's got a lucrative contract with the leader in crypto sports betting, Stake. But for The Boy, his addiction is also fueled by helping others in his life.

That's at least how he perceives it thanks to a hilarious video he shared to his Instagram recently. While speaking to the camera, Drake says, "People keep saying enough with the Stake posts... What are you? Some sort of gambling addict? Am I a gambling addict?" he asks.

Then he gives a voice over as a random set of images plays in clip. "Yeah, I'm addicted to being signed to the biggest gambling company in the world, literally stacking free rackades, watching my f*cking right hand man skrt off in a Ferrari F12. You're right. I'm absolutely addicted to blessing my family and friends, pulling up with a Steph Curry pack, a 30 clip to a bus station and giving it somebody who's probably been working a f*cking 80-hour work week."

Drake Stake Deal

Drake then concludes with, "Shout-out to all the healthcare workers and single moms. Yeah, I'm f*cking addicted for sure. I'm addicted running it up until I'm the f*cking president of Canada. We don't even have a president, so you do the math on that one you testa di cazzo (Italian for d**khead or a*shole)."

Offset, Gordo, Big Sean, Snowd4y, BNYX, and more all got in the comments section to approve the post with "🔥" and "😂" emojis.

Overall, this definitely feels like a slight response to Kendrick Lamar when he rapped about Drake's vices on "meet the grahams." "You got gamblin’ problems, drinkin’ problems, pill-poppin’ and spendin’ problems / Bad with money, wh*rehouse / Solicitin’ women problems."

But like we alluded to earlier, Drake is also getting a bag for his gambling through stake. In 2022, he inked a massive deal with Stake worth roughly $100 million a year. DJ Akademiks doubled down on the reports late last year claiming it was closer to $180 million.

So even though there is somewhat of curse that The Boy has, he's got plenty of external drivers motivating him to fuel his "addiction."

