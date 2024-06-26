Remy Ma's Son Faces Potential Life Sentence For Alleged First-Degree Murder

Remy Ma's son Jayson Scott is accused of shooting a man in 2021.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Remy Ma's 23-year-old son Jayson Scott was charged with first-degree murder, criminal weapon possession, reckless endangerment, and more. He was arrested last week for his alleged role in the 2021 murder of Darius Guillebeaux. He's accused of shooting the 47-year-old after a dispute in Queens. Yesterday, he and his alleged accomplice were arraigned.

Reportedly, Scott could spend the rest of his life behind bars for his alleged crimes. Prosecutors accuse him of being hired to commit them. “We are charging the defendants with a cold-blooded killing on a public street,” District Attorney Melinda Katz explained, also adding, “Deadly gun violence has no place in our neighborhoods and we will remain steadfast in getting illegal guns and those who use them off the streets of Queens.”

Remy Ma's Son, Jayson Scott, Arraigned

Remy Ma at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

His co-defendant Richard Swygert, who's accused of firing at least two shots at the victim, is looking at up to 25 years in prison. Amid her son's legal issues, Remy Ma has stuck by his side. She released a statement last week in which she proclaimed his innocence. “We stand by Jayson’s innocence and pray that the NYPD will conduct a complete and thorough investigation to reveal the truth,” she said. “This is undoubtedly a difficult time for my family and me. While we sincerely appreciate the love and support we have received from all of you, we kindly ask for privacy as our legal team works to prove Jayson’s innocence.”

What do you think of Remy Ma's son being charged for his alleged role in a murder? What about him potentially getting handed a life sentence for his alleged crimes? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

