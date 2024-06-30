Remy Ma Admits She Wants To Smack Three People Amid Son’s Murder Charges

Remy Ma is fed up.

It's been a busy few months for Remy Ma, and it appears as though all the drama she's dealing with has left her fed up. Earlier this month, for example, her son Jayson Scott was arrested in New York City for his alleged involvement in a murder. Reportedly, he could be looking at a life sentence for his alleged crimes. Before that, the femcee was making headlines for rumors that she cheated on her husband Papoose with a battle rapper. The man believed to have been her alleged side piece, Eazy The Block Captain, only fueled these rumors with a flirty birthday post at the end of last month.

Recently, Remy took to Instagram Live to air some of her frustrations, revealing that there are three people in particular that she's had enough of. "Three people that when I catch them, I don't give a f*ck who they call. Smacking they f*ckin' cheek off and that's just that on that," she said. "And they know it too."

Remy Ma Wants To "Smack" Three People

At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly who Remy was referring to. Clearly, however, she's not messing around. Social media users are reacting to her cryptic message in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. So far, her remarks have them split. While some think that Remy has the right to be fed up, others think she'd be better off keeping this to herself, particularly considering her son's current situation.