Apart from all of the pleas leading up to the YSL Rico trial in Atlanta in January, the Tory Lanez trial in Los Angeles has been one of the most-talked legal battles in Hip-Hop this month. Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris, and plenty of other witnesses have taken the stand so far. Megan’s former bodyguard, Justin Edison, has still yet to testify, but earlier this week, EJ King took the stand.

EJ King was Megan Thee Stallion’s stylist around the time of the shooting, and he attended Kylie Jenner’s party on July 12, 2020. In his testimony, he said Megan was “past the faded point,” so he had urged her to leave the party. When questioned if Megan or Kelsey had a firearm in their possession that night, EJ King replied, “Possibly… but it’s not my business.”

Joe Budden and other celebrities react to EJ King’s post-court Instagram post

Following EJ King’s testimony in court on Monday (Dec. 19), he hit Instagram to share photos of his outfit. As reporters previously described, King sported long, wavy hair and a bright pink blazer during his court appearance. King also shared video clips of him talking to the press and walking away from the courthouse. In fact, King took his IG dump a step further by soundtracking the video clips with the theme music from Law & Order.

“My day in court was exhausting but it’s over and done with!!!” EJ King wrote in his Instagram post. “Speak your truth and leave it there.”

See the celebrity stylist’s post below.

Naturally, several people found King’s Law & Order clips hilarious, which led fans and celebrities alike to react to his post. Supermodel Winnie Harlow, actress Jessie Woo, Joie Chavis, and plenty of others roasted King for using the Law & Order music.

Jessie Woo, Winnie Harlow, and Joie Chavis react to EJ King’s Dec. 20, 2022 Instagram post. (via Instagram)

Surprisingly, Joe Budden also joined in on the fun. Budden recently admitted to not liking Megan Thee Stallion, but his reaction to King’s post appeared to be more focused on his video-editing antics than his actual testimony in court.

“Fam,” he wrote in EJ King’s comments with a flurry of crying laughing emojis. See Joe Budden’s reaction, as well as more celebrity reactions, below.

Lola Monroe, Joe Budden, Hazel-E, and Bria Myles react to EJ King’s Dec. 20, 2022 Instagram post. (via Instagram)

The Tory Lanez trial in Los Angeles is still ongoing, so keep it locked to HNHH for more updates. Also, feel free to let us know your thoughts about the trial in the comment section below.

