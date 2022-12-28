Kodak Black came to the defense of Tory Lanez after the Canadian rapper was found guilty in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Kodak says that there’s “no evidence” Lanez is responsible for the crime.

“This shit ain’t right, homie. For real, bro,” Kodak said on Instagram Live recently. “And Tory Lanez a good n***a, bro… This shit fucking with my Christmas Eve. Everybody shit ain’t for me to speak on, but it’s like n****s ain’t finna talk about that. N****s finna act like this shit ain’t never happen. I don’t know, I wasn’t in the courtroom. But at the same time, if it is some fucked up shit going on, n****s ain’t gonna wanna say nothing because of the politics bullshit. And all of this Jay-Z shit, but I don’t like that shit nan bit.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Rapper Kodak Black performs onstage during the ‘Dying to Live’ tour at Hollywood Palladium on March 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

“Now, I’m a God-fearing n***a,” Kodak further added. “If my brother actually did do that shit, God gon’ see it through where he get the justifiable punishment he feel like he deserves for that.”

“They done caught this female in a few lies and shit,” he continued, “and then, how you find a n***a guilty for shooting the bitch, when ain’t no evidence behind it? Y’all talking ’bout, bitch had gun residue and another person. And ain’t nobody came through and say, ‘Yea, he did that shit.’ That shit don’t sit well with me.”

A jury found Lanez guilty of three charges in connection to the shooting: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner to cause bodily injury. The trial lasted nearly two weeks, while the prosecution presented testimony and evidence to the 12-person jury.

Lanez faces up to 22 years in prison as well as deportation back to Canada. His sentencing is scheduled for next month.

Check out Kodak Black’s full comments on Tory Lanez below.

[Via]