Lizzo Smokes The Carpet In Custom Gown At 2025 Met Gala

BY Ben Atkinson
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Lizzo attends "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Lizzo arrived at the 2025 Met Gala in a bold black and white Christian Siriano gown, topped off with a tobacco pipe and platinum blonde curls.

Lizzo made a glamorous statement at the 2025 Met Gala in a sculptural black and white gown by Christian Siriano, complete with a tobacco pipe and platinum blonde curls. The look blended sharp tailoring with vintage flair, perfectly aligning with the event’s theme while showcasing her bold sense of style.

Lizzo embraced drama and elegance at the 2025 Met Gala, showing up in a bold look that played with shape, texture, and a sense of fun. This year’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, celebrated Black fashion through the lens of structure and self-expression.

Lizzo understood the assignment, and added her own twist. Her custom gown by Christian Siriano featured a sharp black corset bodice with a plunging neckline. It hugged her curves and created a strong, tailored upper silhouette.

The skirt flared into a white bottom, giving the whole look a contrast. The black and white pairing recalled both high fashion and historical suiting references, tying directly into the tailoring theme.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Channels Josephine Baker At 2025 Met Gala

Lizzo’s Accessories Elevated The Look

One of the most clever elements was the shoulder detail: a white fabric layer that mimicked the shape of a suit jacket draped off her arms. It brought a subtle nod to menswear tailoring while keeping the full silhouette soft and glamorous.

Lizzo paired the dress with a brand new platinum blonde hairstyle, styled in big soft curls. It was a major departure from her usual dark hair, instantly giving her red carpet presence a vintage Hollywood edge.

For accessories, she wore silver drop earrings, silver jewelry, and carried an unexpected prop—a black tobacco pipe. The playful addition helped cement the outfit as both fashion forward and full of personality. Her beauty look included smoky eyes and a dark lip that deepened the retro vibe.

Fans and fashion commentators praised Lizzo’s outfit for hitting the theme while staying true to her bold, theatrical energy. She posted a pre-event video to Instagram with the caption, “Met here I come!” and she delivered.

Read More: Kim Kardashian’s Chrome Hearts Look Turns Heads At 2025 Met Gala

