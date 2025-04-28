Lizzo Flaunts Latest Body Progression With Leopard Outfit For 37th Birthday

Lizzo feels like a leopard in her latest social media posts. She electrified the Stagecoach festival in California, joining Paris Hilton for a performance that captivated the crowd.

Wearing a semi-sheer bodysuit paired with a netted skirt, she flaunted her body, a striking statement after revealing she had shed 16% of her body fat. The rapper, celebrating her birthday in an Instagram post, showed off her dance moves as she twerked up a storm, proudly showcasing her vibrant personality.

In a candid moment, Lizzo shared her weight loss journey. She reached her goal of shedding 16% of body fat, a result of cutting sugary foods and reducing her calorie intake.

The decision to cut out coffee, particularly high-calorie drinks like Starbucks, played a crucial role. Lizzo’s revelation came with a reminder that individual bodies react differently, and self-discovery is key.

Lizzo's New Body

The performer’s journey isn’t just physical but emotional. After a turbulent 2023, including legal controversies, Lizzo is redefining herself, distancing from her past image.

Sources close to the artist revealed that her transformation, including her wardrobe and demeanor, marks a new chapter. Lizzo’s weight loss isn’t solely about health but reshaping her public persona, aiming for a fresh start.

However, some fans and insiders have voiced concerns, seeing her shift as contradictory to her past message of body positivity. While Lizzo has long celebrated self-love, her recent physical changes have sparked a debate. Critics argue that she is aligning herself with industry standards rather than advocating for the diverse representation she once championed.

Despite the mixed reactions, Lizzo remains resolute. She continues to encourage others to find what works for them while emphasizing body autonomy and authenticity.