Kim Kardashian stepped out in a dramatic Chrome Hearts look for the 2025 Met Gala, while her daughter North West, though too young to attend, still made a fashion statement of her own. Kim Kardashian brought edgy glamour to the 2025 Met Gala, embracing the event’s Superfine: Tailoring Black Style theme with a look that fused luxury and craftsmanship.

Her daughter North West, though not allowed on the red carpet due to the 18 and older rule, joined her mother in the hours leading up to the event and stole attention with her own standout outfit.

Kim Kardashian wore a custom Chrome Hearts two piece fit featuring an off the shoulder crocodile print leather corset. The top’s open back and sharp structure gave way to a low dipping skirt with a train that dragged effortlessly behind her. The look was dark, sculptural, and full of character, an unexpected yet fitting nod to Black Dandyism through its tailoring, texture, and defiant elegance.

She layered up on accessories, including multiple strands of diamond necklaces and a wide brim black leather fedora. A string of pearls looped from her waistband to the back, adding depth and movement to the silhouette. Her earrings matched the icy theme, and the full styling turned heads before she even hit the carpet.

North West Steals the Spotlight Before Met Gala

Though not allowed to attend, North West still brought serious energy. She wore a cow print jacket and shorts, styled with long bright teal braids streaked with blue. On her feet were grey Rick Owens high tops, and she finished the look with silver and turquoise jewelry layered across her neck and wrists.

It was casual, confident, and entirely her own. Fans online praised the mother daughter duo for serving unique looks while staying true to themselves. While Kim brought grown up glamour, North West once again proved she’s already shaping her own style narrative.

Together, Kim Kardashian and North West showed how fashion can bridge generations. Their looks, while different in tone, both reflected bold self expression and a shared love for statement making.