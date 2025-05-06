Kim Kardashian’s Chrome Hearts Look Turns Heads At 2025 Met Gala

BY Ben Atkinson 789 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
kim-kardashian-2025-met-gala-hip-hop-news
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Kim Kardashian attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian wore a custom Chrome Hearts outfit to the 2025 Met Gala while North West made a bold pre-event style statement.

Kim Kardashian stepped out in a dramatic Chrome Hearts look for the 2025 Met Gala, while her daughter North West, though too young to attend, still made a fashion statement of her own. Kim Kardashian brought edgy glamour to the 2025 Met Gala, embracing the event’s Superfine: Tailoring Black Style theme with a look that fused luxury and craftsmanship.

Her daughter North West, though not allowed on the red carpet due to the 18 and older rule, joined her mother in the hours leading up to the event and stole attention with her own standout outfit.

Kim Kardashian wore a custom Chrome Hearts two piece fit featuring an off the shoulder crocodile print leather corset. The top’s open back and sharp structure gave way to a low dipping skirt with a train that dragged effortlessly behind her. The look was dark, sculptural, and full of character, an unexpected yet fitting nod to Black Dandyism through its tailoring, texture, and defiant elegance.

She layered up on accessories, including multiple strands of diamond necklaces and a wide brim black leather fedora. A string of pearls looped from her waistband to the back, adding depth and movement to the silhouette. Her earrings matched the icy theme, and the full styling turned heads before she even hit the carpet.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Channels Josephine Baker At 2025 Met Gala

North West Steals the Spotlight Before Met Gala

Though not allowed to attend, North West still brought serious energy. She wore a cow print jacket and shorts, styled with long bright teal braids streaked with blue. On her feet were grey Rick Owens high tops, and she finished the look with silver and turquoise jewelry layered across her neck and wrists.

It was casual, confident, and entirely her own. Fans online praised the mother daughter duo for serving unique looks while staying true to themselves. While Kim brought grown up glamour, North West once again proved she’s already shaping her own style narrative.

Together, Kim Kardashian and North West showed how fashion can bridge generations. Their looks, while different in tone, both reflected bold self expression and a shared love for statement making.

Read More: Doja Cat Goes Pantless In Leopard Print Power Suit At 2025 Met Gala

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
megan-thee-stallion-2025-met-gala-hip-hop-news Streetwear Megan Thee Stallion Channels Josephine Baker At 2025 Met Gala 345
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Street Sightings Pop Culture North West Helped Recover Kim's Pearls As Met Gala Fit Fell Apart 373
doja-cat-2025-met-gala-hip-hop-news Streetwear Doja Cat Goes Pantless In Leopard Print Power Suit At 2025 Met Gala 818
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Pop Culture Kim Kardashian And North West Serve All Black Chanel On Instagram 1147