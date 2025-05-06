News
christian siriano
Streetwear
Lizzo Smokes The Carpet In Custom Gown At 2025 Met Gala
Lizzo arrived at the 2025 Met Gala in a bold black and white Christian Siriano gown, topped off with a tobacco pipe and platinum blonde curls.
By
Ben Atkinson
4 hrs ago
