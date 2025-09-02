Joey Bada$$'s album title can be viewed through different lenses. But on its title track, he describes the feeling as walking on eggshells.

Can't find nobody to relate to these problems I have I got 150 on the dash, pray to God I won't crash I'm hopin' Allah take the wheel if I written my will I keep my head up on a swivel when I play in the field I'm paranoid, checkin' my mirrors like it's somethin' I feel These streets don't play fair, so I keep my pistol concealed

Deeper into the track, the Brooklyn rapper recounts how his past puts him in this weird place of loneliness as well. After changing his life for the better and cutting people off as he saw fit, he realized how many "friends" really were never on his side as much as he thought.

But Joey Badas$$ doesn't view it through a blissful lens. Instead, he takes the more mortal approach on his album's title track. "They say it's lonely at the top, so whatever you do / You always gotta watch motherf*ckers around you / Nobody's invincible, no plan is foolproof / We all must meet our moment of truth, truth, truth."

When you think of the phrase "lonely at the top," what does that mean to you? In the context of hip-hop, it usually plays into the more braggadocious side of the genre. It tends to mean that the MC feels that no one can touch them because they are too good at their craft.

