Joey Bada$$ Allegedly Caught Getting Into Heated Tussle Inside New York Clothing Store

Zachary Horvath
NFL: NFL Draft
Apr 25, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Recording artist Joey BadA$$ on the red carpet prior to the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Downtown Nashville. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
It's an unfortunate situation for Joey.

Just a few days ago, Brooklyn rapper, singer, and actor Joey Bada$$ was given his own day. The mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, made an official declaration that December 20 be Joey Bada$$ Day. He made the announcement at the New York City Department of Youth and Community Development’s second annual Hip-Hop Holiday Giveaway. The DYCD Commissioner, Keith Howard said in part, "We are thrilled to honor artist Joey Bada$$ for his commitment to DYCD and youth, and his ImpactMENtorship program." Speaking of the latter, Joey's foundation also turned two years old. That program assists boys of color, ages 18 and up, to take the steps toward financial and professional success.

However, this amazing accomplishment is soured a bit due to an unfortunate encounter. Right now, there is photo and video evidence of Joey Bada$$ allegedly getting into a tense scuffle. Folks online are saying that this all went down at a New York City clothing store. The "Devastated" rapper appears to be the man in all black and he seems to get into some disagreement with the man in the dark gray hoodie.

Joey Bada$$ And The Man Appear To Get Into An Argument

About 30 seconds into the video, Joey Bada$$ looks to be getting ready to exit the store before things get out of hand. However, they do just moments later. It looks things escalate with the random man putting his mitts on the Pro Era act first. Of course, Joey pushes back, mostly to get the dude off of him.

But the stranger didn't like that, and he winds laying a punch around the artist's face. It turns into an all-out brawl with the two holding on to each other and landing some swings in the process. A bodyguard or security guard of sorts tries to separate them, but to no avail. They eventually wind up on the ground and the clip cuts out after that. Due to their being no audio, it's hard to tell who or what instigated this situation. No arrests, injuries, or hospitalizations appear to have been reported yet.

