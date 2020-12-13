andrew cuomo
- CrimeAndrew Cuomo Sued For Sexual Assault: What We KnowThe former governor is under fire once again.By Demi Phillips
- PoliticsBill Clinton Advised Andrew Cuomo During Sexual Harassment Scandal: ReportBill Clinton reportedly advised Andrew Cuomo not to resign amid his sexual harassment scandal.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsAndrew Cuomo Slams "Cancel Culture" In 1st Public Appearance Since ResignationAndrew Cuomo blamed "cancel culture" for his political demise.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureCNN President Jeff Zucker Resigns Over Consensual Relationship With ColleagueZucker and Allison Gollust's relationship was discovered during an investigation into former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsAndrew Cuomo Will Not Be Charged But Allegations Are "Credible": District Attorney SaysAndrew Cuomo will not be charged for the allegations of misconduct made against him.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsCNN Fires Chris Cuomo Over Attempt To Aid His Brother, Andrew CuomoChris Cuomo has been fired by CNN.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureChris Cuomo Suspended From CNN Indefinitely For Allegedly Helping Brother AndrewAndrew Cuomo is under investigation over allegations of sexual misconduct and authorities claim Chris helped his brother with the case.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsAndrew Cuomo Report Reveals Former Governor Engaged In “Extremely Disturbing” BehaviourIt was also revealed that Cuomo wasn’t honest about the number of nursing home residents who died of COVID-19.By Hayley Hynes
- TVChris Cuomo On Brother Andrew Cuomo's Scandal: "I Did Urge Him To Resign"Chris Cuomo addressed his brother's resignation due to sexual assault claims during his CNN show.By Joe Abrams
- PoliticsNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resigns Over Sexual Harassment FindingsGovernor Andrew Cuomo has resigned after it was found that he had sexually harassed multiple women.By Alex Zidel
- SportsNY Attorney General Finds Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed Multiple WomenNew York's Attorney General found that Andrew Cuomo has sexually harassed numerous women.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsNew York Officials Have Agreed To Legalize Marijuana: ReportGovernor Cuomo has been trying to legalize the drug for the last three years. By hnhh
- PoliticsChris Cuomo Jokes He's "Black On The Inside" While Speaking With Don LemonChris Cuomo came under fire this week for joking that he's "Black on the inside," on CNN.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsAndrew Cuomo Accuser Says He Had Staffer Complete Sexual Harassment Training For HimA former aide for Andrew Cuomo says the Governor had a staffer complete his sexual harassment training in his place.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsAndrew Cuomo Responds To Sexual Harassment Claims, Admits He "May Have Been Insensitive"Andrew Cuomo has released a statement addressing the recent string of sexual harassment allegations made against him.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsAnother Former Aide Accuses Andrew Cuomo Of Sexual HarassmentAndrew Cuomo is facing another accusation of sexual harassment.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsNew York Gov. Cuomo Pledges To Legalize Recreational MarijuanaNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo reveals his intention to legalize the recreational use of marijuana by the end of the year. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureAndrew Cuomo Denies Sexually Harassing Former Aide: "It's Just Not True"Lindsey Boylan took to her Twitter account to share that while working for Cuomo, he repeatedly acted inappropriately.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsFormer Andrew Cuomo Staffer Accuses NY Gov. Of Sexual HarassmentA former staffer for Andrew Cuomo has accused the New York governor of sexual harassment.By Cole Blake